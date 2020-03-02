Auto sales continue to fall in February

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.1% decline in sales at 1,47,110 units in February.

The company had sold 1,48,682 units in February last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales dropped 1.6% to 1,36,849 units last month as against 1,39,100 units in February 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and WagonR, stood at 27,499 units as compared with 24,751 units in the same month last year, up 11.1%.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined 3.9% to 69,828 units as against 72,678 cars in February last year.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 10.3% decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February. The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 7.2% to 40,010 units as against 43,110 units in February 2019, it added. The company’s exports declined 22% to 8,900 units as compared with 11,408 units a year ago.

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 42% decline in total sales at 32,476 units in February.

The company had sold 56,005 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were down 42% to 30,637 units last month as compared with 52,915 units in February 2019.

Exports dropped 40% to 1,839 units as compared with 3,090 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment, which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans, M&M sold 10,938 vehicles in February this year as against 26,109 vehicles in the same month last year, a decline of 58%.

Commercial vehicles sales fell 25% to 15,856 units as against 21,154 units a year ago.

Tata Motors Ltd on Sunday reported a decline of 34% in domestic sales at 38,002 units in February. The company had sold 57,221 units in the same month last year.

Major automobile manufacturers said do not see any immediate impact on their production schedules due to disruption in the supply of components from plants located in coronavirus-hit China.