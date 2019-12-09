Axis Bank launches private banking platform

Axis Bank today announced the launch of Burgundy Private, its private-banking platform, which will cater to the high and ultra-high-net-worth segment of customers.

Aimed at clients, who have finite time and infinite needs; Burgundy Private offers customized solutions suiting specific client needs ranging from wealth-management and lending solutions, research-based investments advisory to a family office, estate planning, real estate, and tax advisory.

The company said, private banking has largely been considered the domain of non-bank entities, viz. NBFCs, multi-family offices and boutique wealth-management firms.

However, with the “One Axis” approach, Burgundy Private will bring together the combined expertise of the Axis group to cater to the distinct and advanced wealth needs of this client segment. This premium suite of services will meet the needs of the HNI clientele through solutions offered not just by the Bank, but also its subsidiary companies, it said.