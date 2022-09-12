Chip supply hits card issuance, banks seek intervention

Banks urge CCI review as chip shortage slows card issuance: Report

'The card shortage is expected to remain for some time'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Facing a shortage of semiconductor chips, several banks have sought intervention by the government to address the issue which has affected the issuance of cards. in turn, affecting beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

According to a report in The Economic Times, banks also suggested an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to look into the business practices of chip suppliers.

Repeated Covid-19 shutdowns in China have hit supplies of chips, slowing issues of new cards. Banks are reportedly finding it difficult to provide cards to the new Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana account holders.

The card shortage is expected to remain for some time, officials told the publication.

"We are aware of the challenges being faced by the industry and some long-term solutions, including promoting local manufacturing, will be looked at," he told ET.

"Local vendors are pushing to increase the prices despite existing supply contracts," the official said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched by the Centre in 2014 as part of a national mission for financial inclusion. PMJDY encompasses an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion for all households in the country. The scheme envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, and access to credit, insurance and pension facility.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

chip shortage
semiconductor shortage
banks
Business News
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

What's Brewing

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

 