Beauty startup Nykaa files for IPO

Reuters
  • Aug 03 2021, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 09:53 ist
Ecommerce beauty company Nykaa has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), becoming the latest homegrown startup to pursue a listing on the domestic bourses.

Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, said its IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 525 crore ($70.63 million) and an offer for sale of up to 43.1 million shares, according to a copy of its draft red herring prospectus dated Monday.

