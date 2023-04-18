Bengaluru ranks 3rd in realty investment inflows between 2018-22: CBRE

India’s Silicon Valley featured amongst the top three property investment destinations in the country between 2018-2022, bagging a 16 per cent share in overall inflows of $43.3 billion, a report by real estate consultancy CBRE revealed on Tuesday. The city aced both equity investments as well as debt-raising activity by realty firms at $5.2 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively.

The report credited Bengaluru’s sound urban infrastructure, diversified talent pool, quality tenant covenants, a favourable policy ecosystem and overall market formalisation for the feat.

The city acquired 700 acres of land in 44 deals at $1.1 billion, accounting for 10 per cent of the overall capital deployed for land acquisition across top metro cities during the period under review. On a pan-India level, nearly 6,800 acres were acquired at over $12.2 billion for greenfield realty projects during the 2018-2022 period.

"The fact that 2022 was a landmark year in terms of land activity is indicative of the long-term bets that investors are willing to take on the real estate sector in India," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Domestic investors accounted for 42 per cent of overall equity investments at over $13 billion, between 2018-22. The office sector remained the favourite bet for foreign investors, roping in $10 billion of the total $18 billion equity investments.

Expressing his outlook, Magazine said: “Over the next two years, we expect investment flows to remain steady with cumulative inflow of $16-17 billion…we anticipate that the office sector will continue to attract the largest share of institutional inflows, followed by I&L and sites/land parcels.”