Bengaluru's Sudhir Krishnaswamy is the only Indian appointed to Facebook's oversight board

Bengaluru's Sudhir Krishnaswamy was recently appointed to Facebook's oversight board. The company, on Wednesday, announced a list of 20 independent members to the board from different countries, which will review and moderate content on Facebook and Instagram, referred by both users and Facebook.

The board will be responsible for making binding decisions on whether any flagged content posted on Facebook and Instagram should be allowed or taken down, based on respect for freedom of expression and human rights.

Krishnaswamy joins 19 other individuals from more than 27 countries. Included among the members are former heads of state, three former judges, six former or current journalists, two former human rights rapporteurs, and other leaders with backgrounds in civil society, academia and public service.

Krishnaswamy, the only Indian on this board, is the vice-chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and has co-founded the Centre for Law and Policy Research. He is currently a faculty member at Azim Premji University. His areas of interest and expertise include constitutional law, legal education, legal theory, intellectual property law and administrative law, political philosophy and politics in India, law and governance and legal system reform.