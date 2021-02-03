Bharat Biotech, Ocugen reach pact on Covaxin

Ocugen Inc and Bharat Biotech have announced “a definitive agreement” to co-develop, supply, and commercialise Covaxin for the United States market.

As per the deal, Ocugen and Bharat Biotech would share the profits from Covaxin sale in the US, in a 45:55 ratio. Ocugen is in active discussions with manufacturers in the US to produce a significant number of Covaxin doses to support its US immunisation programme.

The business intent between the Pennsylvania and Hyderabad based firms was announced in December.