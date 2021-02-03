Bharat Biotech, Ocugen reach pact on Covaxin

As per the deal, Ocugen and Bharat Biotech would share the profits from Covaxin sale in the US

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 03 2021, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 02:59 ist
Credit: DH.

Ocugen Inc and Bharat Biotech have announced “a definitive agreement” to co-develop, supply, and commercialise Covaxin for the United States market.

As per the deal, Ocugen and Bharat Biotech would share the profits from Covaxin sale in the US, in a 45:55 ratio. Ocugen is in active discussions with manufacturers in the US to produce a significant number of Covaxin doses to support its US immunisation programme.

The business intent between the Pennsylvania and Hyderabad based firms was announced in December.

