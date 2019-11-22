Bharti Airtel lost 30 lakh subscribers in J&K: Report

Bharti Airtel lost 25 lakh to 30 lakh subscribers in Jammu and Kashmir in the July-September quarter due to the shutdown of mobile services in the region, according to a report by The Hindu.

“We lost a number of customers running into almost 2.5 million to 3 million in Jammu and Kashmir. This loss is not a permanent loss because of the way we define our revenue earning customer as revenue that we have earned in the preceding 30 days,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel, during a post-quarterly result call on October 30.

Vittal hoped that the customers would come back the moment prepaid services are resumed in the region.

According to the report, the company’s subscriber base for mobile services in the country fell 15% year-on-year to about 27.9 lakh at the end of September 30, 2019.

In the second quarter of 2019, the telecom company posted a massive loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore, dented by exceptional loss for license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) following the Supreme Court's verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.