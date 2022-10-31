Bharti Airtel posts 22% jump in Q2 revenue

Bharti Airtel Ltd, the country's no.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported nearly a 22 per cent rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 34,527 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 28,326 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of Rs 33,921 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. 

