Bloodbath on D-St: Investors lose gains of 3.5 years

The Indian equity investors are facing the heat of the meltdown in the global equity markets as they have lost all the gains made in three and a half years.

Within just an hour of trade on Thursday, the equity investors have lost Rs 8.36 lakh crore of their wealth, as their holdings in the Indian companies plummeted.

Follow live updates of markets here

The combined market capitalisation of all the companies on the BSE, at the time of filing this copy, stands at Rs 128.76 lakh crore. The last time the combined market capitaliasation was so low, was in June 2017 at Rs 125 lakh crore.

Since January this year, when equity investors’ wealth had peaked to Rs 160 lakh crore, equity investors have lost Rs 31.5 lakh crore (20% of their holding).