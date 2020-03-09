Bloodbath on D-St | Sensex registers worst loss ever, loses over 1,900 points due to crude oil collapse, coronavirus

Indian equities, on Monday, witnessed an unprecedented bloodbath with all gains made in the past two and half years being wiped out, as crude price war and Yes Bank collapse weighed heavy on the market.

The 30-share index (Sensex) closed at 35,634.95, down by 1,941.67 points, while the Nifty50 closed at 10,451.45, down by 53 points.

The benchmark indices, which usually outperform the broader markets, collapsed by over 5% -- the biggest fall ever in the terms of the points.

Before closing with losses of 1,942 points (5.17%) at 35,634.95, the 30-share BSE Sensex, in the intraday collapsed by over 2,400 points. Among the indices in BSE, the benchmark Sensex bled the most in the day, indicating a huge outflow of the foreign funds, who usually park their monies in blue-chip stocks.

"Markets suffered its biggest fall in recent times as the impact of COVID-19 coupled with Yes Bank and other domestic travails left investors wondering whether they should bottom fish or catch the proverbial falling knife," said Anubhav Srivastava, Partner, Infinity Alternatives.

The stocks of oil companies and banks were the worst hit in the day. On BSE Sensex, ONGC was the biggest loser of the day with share tanking 17%, followed by Reliance (12.52%) and IndusInd Bank (12.06%).

The sentiment in the markets was heavily negative, with a paltry 316 advances as against 2,202 declines. During the day Rs 6.2 lakh crore of the investor wealth was wiped off.

On the other hand, broader index -- 50-share NSE Nifty -- crumbled to close at 10,451.45 points, down 538 (4.9%).

At NSE, the media, metal and bank indices were the worse hit -- all tanking in the range of 6.5% to 8%.

Meanwhile, as foreign investors pulled out from the Indian markets, the rupee tanked to sub-74-level for the first time in 16 months, despite crude oil prices tanking. At the time of filing this copy, the rupee was trading at 74.03 -- down 31 paise.