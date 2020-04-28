Boeing to resume 787 production at South Carolina

Boeing Co will resume production of 787 aircraft at its facilities in South Carolina, with most of the staff returning by May 4, the company said on Monday.

Operations at South Carolina were temporarily suspended on April 8 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing said it will institute a series of safeguards including signage to create physical distance and face coverings for employees.

Earlier on Monday, Boeing told shareholders it will need to borrow more money over the next six months and does not expect to pay dividends again for years, as it wrestles with industry fallout from the virus outbreak and the grounding of its 737 MAX jet.

The largest U.S. planemaker, which reports first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, last month drew down its entire $13.8 billion credit line and suspended its dividend.

Last week, Boeing resumed operations at production facilities in Philadelphia after a two week suspension due to the outbreak.