BSNL revival plan to be public in a month: CMD

The Plan to revive BSNL is likely to be in public domain within a month, the CMD of the state-run telecom firm Pravin Kumar Purwar said on Monday.

The Department of Telecom is holding a discussion on the issue and it is in final stages. Within a month's time the revival plan will be in public, he told reporters on the side of a BSNL event. The state-run telecom firm has announced a partnership with Hyderabad based Yupp TV.

"BSNL has inner strength on the basis of which it is adding new customers. We are a Rs 20,000 crore plus revenue generating organisation. We are passing through a turbulent phase which we expect to overcome in a couple of months," Purwar said while responding to a query on the survival of the company.

He also said that the salary of all employees will be paid before Diwali.

He also said that the company is expected to get 4G spectrum by end of this calendar year and expected to start the service by end of this financial year.

The Prime Minister Office already held several meetings with DOT on the revival of the company which includes the announcing Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and raising funds through monetisation of lands.

BSNL and over-the-top content platform YuppTV on signed a memorandum of understanding to offer bundled video content to broadband subscribers of the telecom operator.

YuppTV is an Internet-based TV and on-demand service provider with content in 12 languages across South Asia. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie-on-demand streaming service for the expat market.

With this partnership, YuppTV will be able to deliver content on 2.5G, 3G and 4G networks of BSNL to its mobile broadband and even fixed line users, Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of Yupp TV said here.