Budget 2021 | LIC IPO to be completed in FY22: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech said that the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be completed this year.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

"In 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself," Sitharaman said.

In November, the finance ministry invited bids from actuarial firms for arriving at the embedded value of LIC ahead of its stake sale.

The government plans to sell a minority stake in the insurance behemoth and list it on the bourses. It has already appointed Deloitte and SBI Caps as pre-IPO transaction advisors.

(With PTI inputs)