Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday denied reports of changing forms of Income Tax Return (ITR).

The board said there is no changes made in forms including ITR-2 and ITR-3 since April 1, 2019.

They also clarified that software utility for e-filing of ITR forms updated to ease compliance.

This clarification came after people complained about difficulties in filing returns due to changes in the forms.

