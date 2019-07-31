CCD to come up with action plan soon, says management

The Coffee Day Enterprises will come up with the action plan shortly in the aftermath of its founder-chairman V G Siddhartha's death.

"We are all working to continue the company. We will come up with the action plan shortly," CFO R Ram Mohan told reporters here after coming out of the board meeting.

The company's emergency board meeting has also concluded just now. "The board meeting took place. All the statutory formalities are getting completed., in terms of Sebi filings," he added.

The body of Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning in Mangaluru by fishermen. After post mortem at Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru, the body was taken to Chikkamagaluru and the last rites will be held at Mudigere.

