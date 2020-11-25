CCEA nod to Rs 2,480 crore FDI in ATC Telecom

CCEA nod to Rs 2,480 crore FDI in ATC Telecom

'The investment underlines the growing confidence of investors in India's telecom sector and its infrastructure'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government has approved a proposal involving foreign direct investment of Rs 2,480 crore by ATC Asia Pacific for purchasing about 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The investment underlines the growing confidence of investors in India's telecom sector and its infrastructure, he said.

"Today, CCEA allowed FDI by ATC Asia Pacific Ltd to the tune of Rs 2,480 crore...for purchasing 12 per cent stock of ATC Telecom," Javadekar told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FDI
Telecom
Prakash Javadekar
CCEA

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 