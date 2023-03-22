Centre proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 18:00 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre is planning to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees) 

aerospace
India News
Defence
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

