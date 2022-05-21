Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 6

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6

This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 19:15 ist

In a big relief to the common man, the government on Saturday slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. 

This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn't done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," said Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News
Petrol
Diesel Vehicles

What's Brewing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

 