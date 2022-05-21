Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6

In a big relief to the common man, the government on Saturday slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.
"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn't done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," said Finance Minister Sitharaman.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing
Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves
Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress
Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas
Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes