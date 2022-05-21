Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6

In a big relief to the common man, the government on Saturday slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn't done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," said Finance Minister Sitharaman.