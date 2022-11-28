Centre to probe bouts of resignations at Amazon: Report

The Centre is planning to probe the recent bouts of resignations at Amazon India to check if there was any violation of labour laws or terms of service, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

Soon after Amazon announced its plan to lay off approximately 10,000 employees engaged in corporate and technology jobs globally, there has been a series of resignations at Amazon India.

It is believed that the ministry will also try and reach out to employees who opted for the voluntary exit scheme to validate the claims made by the company.

The ministry had earlier served a notice to Amazon India over complaints by the Nascent Information Technology Employees’ Senate (NITES) on the layoffs. NITES, a collective of IT professionals having over 18,000 members, had alleged a violation of labour laws. Amazon had replied to the notice saying that no employee was fired and that a few of the staff put in their resignation after accepting the e-commerce giant's “voluntary separation programme”.

President of NITES, Harpreet Singh Saluja, told the publication that the company in its internal communication to employees had stated that those who do not opt for the voluntary separation programme will be retrenched without any benefits under a “workforce optimisation programme”.

“We will ensure that the aggrieved workers are heard, and their rights are protected. Otherwise, we will act as per the law,” an official told the publication when asked whether the government could intervene in the working of a private company.

Recently, Amazon India also announced the shutting down of its food delivery service in Bengaluru by the end of 2022. It also said that Amazon Academy, an online learning platform in India for high school students, will be shut down.