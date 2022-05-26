Centre withdraws offer to sell its 53% stake in BPCL

The government withdrew the offer to sell its entire 53 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday.

It said that the majority of bidders expressed an inability to participate in the privatisation.

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL and invited Expression of Interest from bidders in March 2020. At least three bids came in by November 2020 but only one remained after the others withdrew from the race.

The privatisation of India's second-largest state oil refining and fuel marketing company had not attracted much interest first due to the volatile global oil price scenario and later due to a lack of clarity in domestic fuel pricing.

