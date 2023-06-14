Chinese textiles coming to India to be tested for Azo dyes presence

Textiles and its products coming from China into India will now have to test for the presence of Azo dyes as Beijing has been excluded from the revised exempted list, according to the commerce ministry.
The foreign trade policy (FTP) has a list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of this dye in textiles and its articles.
The UK has been included in this list, while China was removed.
These countries include European Union nations, Serbia, Poland, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UK.
The DGFT has updated the list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of Azo dyes in textiles and textile articles
Azo dyes are mainly used in sectors like textile, fibre and leather.
Revising the list by amending an appendix of the FTP, a public notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the "list of countries exempted from testing for the presence of azo dyes in textiles and textiles articles is updated".
