Coca-Cola next on Elon Musk's shopping list?

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 28 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 14:25 ist
Tech billionaire Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters file photo

After buying micro-blogging site Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a series of funny tweets, joked that he will next buy Coca-Cola and "put the cocaine back in it".

In the past few hours, the tweet has received over 2 million likes and 455,000 retweets.

"Next I am buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | Musk's Twitter purchase puts moral champion in crosshairs

He also shared a screenshot that said: "Now I'm going to buy McDonald's and fix all of the ice cream machines."

However, the Tesla CEO said it was unlikely he could make it happen." Listen, I can't do miracles OK," he told his followers.

In another tweet, he said: "Let's make Twitter maximum fun".

On Monday, Twitter Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.

Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately-held company.

The purchase price represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, which was the last trading day before Musk disclosed his nearly nine per cent stake in the platform.

