Confederation of All Traders India wants states to end ties with Amazon

The Confederation of All Traders India, a body representing 700 crore small traders, has written to chief ministers of states demanding they end ties with online selling platform Amazon, who, it said, has been continuously violating the laws of the country.

“It is most unfortunate and regrettable that several states in the country have entered into agreements with Amazon which is selling products of government agencies. Amazon is a known global law offender which has been penalised in different countries for its mal-practices in business and is continuously violating Indian laws and also facing investigation by enforcement directorate and competition commission,” CAIT said in a statement.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, in the past few days, had admitted involvement of Amazon in a marijuana supply racket and therefore, at the first instance, the MP government should immediately cancel all its MoUs with Amazon.

Any truck with a lawbreaker and a culprit company will cast reflections on the working of MP government, it said.

Such MOUs are strongly contradicting 'Atmnirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CAIT said that it is writing to chief ministers of all states, followed by CAIT delegations meeting with chief ministers, which will be further followed by statewide protests.

