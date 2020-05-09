Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on 1st day of reopening Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the largest manufacturers of passenger cars in India, resumed operations at its Irungattukkottai plant near here on Friday, rolling out 200 cars on day one.

The company said it commenced production ensuring 100 percent social distancing in accordance with “standard operating procedure.”

“Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practicing 360-degree safety – Care at workplace & Care at all times within the factory premises...the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy,” the company said in a statement here on Saturday.

Hyundai rolled out 200 cars on Friday on the first day of resuming operations, the statement added. The company reopened its massive factory near Chennai after the Tamil Nadu government allowed the opening of Industries in industrial estates outside Chennai Corporation limits with 50 percent staff.

The vehicles manufactured at the plant are exported to over 80 countries. The company had in January rolled out three millionth car for export from the Irungattukottai plant.