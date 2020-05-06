Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Maruti Suzuki dealerships open; SoP in place

Keeping in mind the customer safety, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country. The process ensures the highest level of hygiene and sanitisation across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees in the wake of COVID-19. After the implementation of these SoPs and based on approvals from state governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers, the company said in a statement.

Explaining the new way of life at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Customers satisfaction and safety is our top priority. All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touchpoints. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe.”

“At the same time, not just our dealerships, but also our manufacturing facilities and service workshops are completely sanitised. They are following all safety protocols, as prescribed by the government. The Maruti Suzuki family looks forward to delivering your favourite car in a completely safe and hygienic environment,” Ayukawa added.

The new COVID-19 SoP designed by the team of experts at Maruti Suzuki encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. From the time a customer walks into the showroom, till the final delivery of the vehicle -- all processes have been scientifically studied. Adequate measures have been taken to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus-free environment to customers.

Digital sales

Leveraging the power of digital technology Maruti Suzuki ARENA and NEXA websites are offering digital sales of Maruti cars. Customers can experience the convenience of booking their cars or even personalising through the websites – www.marutisuzuki.com and www.nexaexperience.com

Customers can explore the entire product portfolio and electronically personalise cars by a mix and match of accessories. All the documents for vehicle purchase can also be submitted digitally.

Hygiene of test drive cars

The dealerships will carry out complete sterilisation of the test-drive vehicles before aligning it for the customers ensuring maximum safety. One individual will be allowed to take the test drive with the relationship manager sitting in the back row.

Door delivery

Maruti Suzuki is also offering its customers the convenience of doorstep delivery of cars. All staff visiting the customer's home will follow safety protocols – including wearing masks and carrying sanitisers. All cars will be fully disinfected before delivery. In case of delivery from showrooms, limited persons would be encouraged.

The showrooms will have hand-sanitisers at every touchpoint, the company added.