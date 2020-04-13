Coronavirus: NRAI feels it would take 9-12 months to stabilise

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) feels that the business would take 9-12 months to stabilise but it needs to be backed by initiatives by Centre and state governments.

The restaurant industry with an annual turnover of approximately Rs 4 lakh crore and providing direct employment to over 7 million Indians is in a very precarious situation currently, fighting a grim battle for its basic survival.

NRAI president Anurag Katriar, who is CEO & executive director of deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said: “We are doing our bit, having leveraged our infrastructure to produce and serve meals to over one million needy people in the last couple of weeks. We will continue with our efforts. However, we being employers to a massive seven million Indians, do feel that it is our responsibility to convey and express our serious concerns to the Government."

NRAI reckons that if there is no interim relief provided now, the situation may lead to some social unrest as well. It will take 9-12 months post-opening to stabilise.