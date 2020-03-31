COVID-19: Some PSU banks defer payment of EMIs on loans

Coronavirus: Some PSU banks defer payment of EMIs on term loans

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 31 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 16:04 ist
Representative image (pixabay)

In the view of coronavirus outbreak, some of the PSU banks have decided to give some relief to its customers regarding payments of instalments and interests on term loans.

Also read: Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders

Multiple PSU banks have decided to provide a moratorium of three months on payments of instalments and interest on term loans falling due between March 1 to May 31.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Banks
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Term Loans
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 