Cotton consumption to take a hit due to Covid-19: CAI

Cotton consumption this year is likely to take a hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown in most states, according to Cotton Association of India (CAI).

However, the consumption estimated for the current crop year is higher by 65 lakh bales compared to the previous year’s 250 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 265.63 lakh running bales of 160 kg each).

Up to April 30, 2021, the consumption is estimated at 190 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 201.88 lakh running bales of 160 kg each).

According to CAI president Atul S Ganatra, the CAI has retained its production estimate for the season 2020-21 at 360 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 382.50 lakh running bales of 160 kg. each) made during the last month.

“The committee members will have a close watch on the cotton arrivals in the subsequent months and if any addition or reduction is required to be made in the production estimate, the same will be made in the CAI reports,” he said.

The estimate of cotton imports into India has been retained at 11 lakh bales of 170 kg Each (equivalent to 11.69 lakh running bales of 160 kg each). The imports now estimated for the 2020-21 crop year are less by 4.50 lakh bales of 170 kg each from 15.50 lakh bales of 170 kg each (equivalent to 16.47 lakh running bales of 160 kg each) estimated for the 2019-20 crop year. Up to 30 April 2021, about 8.00 lakh bales of 170 kg. each (equivalent to 8.50 lakh running bales of 160 kg. each) are estimated to have arrived at the Indian ports.

The estimate of cotton exports for the 2020-21 crop year has been increased by 5 lakh bales to 65 lakh bales of 170 kg. each (equivalent to 69.06 lakh running bales of 160 kg. each.

Up to April 30, 2021, about 50 lakh bales of 170 kg. each (equivalent to 53.13 lakh running bales of 160 kg. each) are estimated to have been shipped.