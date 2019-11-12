Delhi's pure oxygen zone: India's first oxygen bar

New Delhi is desperate for a breath of fresh air. And Saket Road's Oxy Pure bar has the solution.

Oxy Pure was launched by Aryavir Kumar in May of this year. From the outside, it seems like a regular bar but the cuisine is unique - oxygen.

Therapy at this bar promises to aid weight loss, help memory retention, concentration, provide an energy boost and as a depression remedy. It also claims to cure hangovers, jet lag and will increase sex drive, according to their website.

Users can choose a flavour for their therapy and enjoy the benefits.

Can you put a price on fresh air? This bar attempts to do so. One session lasts for 10 to 15 minutes and costs a minimum of Rs 299 per session. The therapy allows you to inhale four to five times the normal amount of oxygen.

You can choose from aromas like vanilla, cherry, almond, spearmint, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass, orange, gardenias, cinnamon, wintergreen and lavender.

The prices vary for each aroma. Customers can switch the aroma flavour as needed, even midway through the session.

The aromas are said to be "steam distilled and pure concentrates extracted from seeds, flowers, leaves, skins and roots of the plant kingdom from around the world."

The gas is produced by oxygen concentrators, which take ambient air and separate the nitrogen and other atmospheric gases with a molecular filter to produce oxygen that is about 95% pure.

Customers can also get an 'oxygen cocktail', which is described as "a foamy substance containing a beverage enriched with oxygen", according to the bar's website.

Oxy Pure is located inside Select CityWalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi. "The second outlet is expected to be launched soon at the Delhi Airport by December 2019," said Head of Staff Bonny Irengbam, in comments to India Today.