Discussing common framework on crypto with other G20 nations: FM Sitharaman

Addressing a press conference after her Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that India is in discussion with G20 nations the need to regulate cryptocurrencies through a common framework.
"Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations," Sitharaman said.
In her Budget, the Finance Minister did not announce any new measures on crypto, NFTs or digital assets.
More to follow...
