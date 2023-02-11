Discussing framework on crypto with G20 nations: FM

Discussing common framework on crypto with other G20 nations: FM Sitharaman

In her Budget, the Finance Minister did not announce any new measures on crypto, NFTs or digital assets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 13:07 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Addressing a press conference after her Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that India is in discussion with G20 nations the need to regulate cryptocurrencies through a common framework.

"Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations," Sitharaman said.

In her Budget, the Finance Minister did not announce any new measures on crypto, NFTs or digital assets.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
cryptocurrency
Crypto
NFT
Union Budget 2023
G20

What's Brewing

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Whackyverse | Hug de India

Whackyverse | Hug de India

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

DH Toon: Hay! No cow hugs on Valentine's Day?

DH Toon: Hay! No cow hugs on Valentine's Day?

 