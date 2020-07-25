Donald Trump says he asked Elon Musk to build Tesla's new $1 billion factory in Texas

Taking credit for Tesla’s second major car production plant, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News on July 23 said, "I said, 'Elon build a factory in Texas.’ He just announced today they’re building one of the biggest plants in the world.”

Later, calling for domestic production and establishing his statement, Trump tweeted, "Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA!"

Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

Earlier this week, the California-based electric automaker had announced that it will be setting up its $1.1 billion assembly plant in Austin, Texas capital. Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas competed for the new factory location.

Responding to Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas!"

The second major US car plant is expected to provide employment to around 5,000 people.

READ: Tesla picks Texas for $1 billion assembly plant

Elon Musk cited the project as one of the largest economic development projects in Austin’s history.

(With agency inputs)