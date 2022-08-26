Trump's social media platform faces money woes

Donald Trump's social media platform faces money woes, modest following

Financial data published Thursday said that as of late June, DWAC had only $3,000 in cash on hand

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 26 2022, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 05:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Signs are growing that Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching.

Fox Business Network reported Thursday that the platform has halted payments to the company that hosts it, RightForge, and owes $1.6 million.

Neither the platform's parent company Trump Media and Technology Group nor RightForge answered AFP requests for comment.

Meanwhile the parent company's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp -- a blank check company formed specifically to carry out a merger -- has yet to take place, 10 months after the announcement that it would happen. This fusion is supposed to bring in fresh funding for the Trump platform.

DWAC published Thursday a call for a special shareholders meeting September 6 at which investors will be asked to approve a one-year delay for carrying out the merger, until Sept 8 of 2023.

Without a favourable vote for an extension, the blank check company said it will be forced to dissolve.

Financial data published Thursday said that as of late June, DWAC had only $3,000 in cash on hand.

Truth Social bills itself as Trump's answer to platforms like Twitter, which the former president used as a loud political bullhorn until he was ejected from it after a mob he had egged on assaulted the US Capitol in January 2021.

But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.

The Statista data base says Truth Social is downloaded only around 50,000 times per week.

Trump's account on Truth Social has 3.91 million followers; on Twitter he had 79.5 million when he was booted.

Shares in DWAC have fallen 71 per cent since hitting their peak in early March.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
Social media
Business News

What's Brewing

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Chennai teen designs a robot with emotions

Chennai teen designs a robot with emotions

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Reserve after 2 yrs

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

 