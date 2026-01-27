<p>Artificial intelligence is used by several users these days, but we know that not all content it generates is factual or error free. From the recent Studio Ghibli-style AI art trend giving hilarious visual blunders to chatbots throwing confusing misreads, the internet has seen how AI slip-ups can quickly steal the spotlight. The latest example? A mistranslation by Grok, X’s AI assistant, that erred a diplomatic exchange between two world leaders.</p><p>X (formerly Twitter) came under scrutiny after Grok incorrectly translated a post by <a href="https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015981935101935645">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a>, giving it an unintended political tone. The mistranslation transformed what was meant to be a formal message of goodwill into a statement that appeared to revisit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maldives-suspends-3-deputy-ministers-after-india-raises-issue-of-derogatory-remarks-against-pm-modi-2838874">past diplomatic tensions</a>.</p><p>The error surfaced when PM Modi responded to greetings from world leaders on India’s Republic Day 2026. His reply to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was written in Dhivehi and was intended as a warm thank-you note for the wishes extended on the occasion. However, Grok’s automated translation changed the idea.</p>.<p>"Thank you, President Muizzu. On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, I gratefully accept the warm congratulations and best wishes that you have extended, with respect and esteem. We will continue to advance the work we are doing together for the benefit of the citizens of both nations. I wish all Maldivian citizens a future filled with happy and prosperous days ahead (updated translation)," PM Modi wrote on X. </p>.<p>The incorrect translation, read, "Sukuriyya, Raayithun Majlis. India's 77th Independence Day celebrations were held in the Maldives, and the Maldivian government participated in the event. This Sukuriya government has also been involved in the anti-India campaigns of the people. Even in the two anti-India campaigns, they have been at the forefront of the protests."</p><p>Although the translation was soon corrected on the platform, netizens were quick to flag the error, and screenshots of the inaccurate translation began circulating widely online.</p>