Eco-friendly initiative: Dabur to replace paper cartons used for packing ayurvedic toothpaste

Dabur to replace paper cartons for ayurvedic toothpaste

Dabur India is rolling out an outer paper carton-free low unit price pack

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 21:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Homegrown FCMG major Dabur India on Thursday said it is taking steps to replace paper cartons used for packing its ayurvedic toothpaste 'Dabur Red Paste' with eco-friendly packaging.

The move is part of sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

The company has launched a pilot initiative to remove paper cartons from Dabur Red Paste and a new eco-friendly packaging is being rolled out in key modern trade outlets in a joint initiative with Reliance Retail, according to a joint statement.

The paper saved by removing the outer cartons would be repurposed to create notebooks for underserved children supported by Child Rights and You (CRY).

Dabur India Marketing Head-Oral Care Harkawal Singh said under its campaign, 'Give up the Carton, Give me a Future' in association with CRY, the paper saved from removing the outer cartons will be used to make notebooks that would be distributed among over 1,20,000 underserved children.

Reliance Retail CEO Grocery Damodar Mall said, "we are excited about working with Dabur on this smart way to reduce paper usage in packaging. Supermarket & SuperApp shoppers are aware citizens and are open to embracing such green efforts. They'll welcome this right away".

In addition, Dabur India is rolling out an outer paper carton-free low unit price pack, specially created for rural markets.

Dabur has been driving several environmental sustainability initiatives, which includes promoting biodiversity, collecting, processing and recycling post-consumer plastic waste, besides reducing the use of paper in product packaging.

