EEPC to move to Tier-II, Tier-III cities to up exports

With a view to contributing its maximum in India's exports aim of $500 billion by next financial year (2022-23), engineering goods exporters, which have done well during the Covid pandemic, have planned to move to tier-II and tier-III cities and encourage firms to join global value chains and production networks.

“Our strategy is to create more engineering exporters by moving into smaller towns all over the country through opening of EEPC India Chapters,” said EEPC India Chiarman Mahesh Desai.

He said that EEPC India has been carrying out several capacity-building programmes and adding more and more engineering firms to onboard the exports bandwagon.

“Our objective is to move up the ladder and be a part of the global value chain and production networks, particularly, in light of the renewed thrust by the government to sign free trade agreements (FTAs). It is understood that India is in touch with few more countries other than Australia, UK, EU and UAE to have FTAs. The developments are quite heartening,” said Desai.

The EEPC India has opened two Technology Centres in Bengaluru and Kolkata and holding regular programs on various technology developments and modules catering to different industries, the EEPC India Chairman said that required interventions on part of the government to boost exports are being taken up with relevant authorities.

“We are collecting the problems faced by our exporters and other engineering companies and taking up with the appropriate authorities, including Commerce Ministry, DGFT, CBIC, BIS, Ministry of Steel and Ministry of MSME among others,” he said.

Engineering Exports during the period of April-September 2021 is about $52.34 billion, up 60 per cent over April-September 2020 ($32.72 billion) and 37 per cent over April-Sept 2019 ($ 38.26 billion).

“Annualizing this means that engineering goods exports will be around $105 billion in 2021-22 and close to the target set for engineering,” Desai said.

"However, we need to observe the trend in the festival months (October and November) as holidays may lead to some slowdown in certain parts of the country and in December in Western countries," he said.

