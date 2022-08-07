Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 98,235 crore in m-cap

Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 98,235 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS lead gainers

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 98,234.82 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers amid a positive momentum in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 28,170.02 crore to reach Rs 6,80,182.93 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 23,582.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,31,362.26 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited climbed Rs 17,048.21 crore to stand at Rs 17,14,256.39 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 13,861.32 crore to Rs 5,83,261.75 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went higher by Rs 6,008.75 crore to Rs 4,34,748.72 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased Rs 5,709.2 crore to Rs 4,42,157.08 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up by Rs 2,186.53 crore to Rs 4,73,584.52 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced by Rs 1,668.21 crore to Rs 6,21,220.18 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of HDFC declined by Rs 4,599.68 crore to Rs 4,27,079.97 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped Rs 4,390.73 crore to Rs 7,92,860.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, LIC and HDFC.

