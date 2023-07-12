Elon Musk to host AI-focused Twitter event with US House lawmakers

By Erik Wasson and Zach C Cohen

Elon Musk will hold an event broadcast on Twitter Spaces Wednesday focused on artificial intelligence with two prominent US House lawmakers.

California Democrat Ro Khanna said he and Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher will speak with the Twitter owner for about 45 minutes at 7 pm New York time.

“I’ve known Elon for years,” Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley, said Tuesday. “We will be examining the potential benefits and downsides of AI.”

Gallagher, who chairs a committee focused on US competition with China, confirmed the event and said he considers Musk “the most prominent name associated with the AI pausers, those who are concerned about the existential risk and want to pause.”

“I think that the consensus view in Congress or more broadly is that we sort of practically can’t pause,” Gallagher said. “I think thoughtfully engaging his camp makes sense.”

The event comes as Congress steps up its oversight of AI technologies. Senators held a closed-door briefing with top national security officials on their use and development.