Musk to host AI-focused Twitter event with US lawmakers

Elon Musk to host AI-focused Twitter event with US House lawmakers

California Democrat Ro Khanna said he and Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher will speak with the Twitter owner for about 45 minutes at 7 pm New York time. 

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 12 2023, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:22 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

By Erik Wasson and Zach C Cohen

Elon Musk will hold an event broadcast on Twitter Spaces Wednesday focused on artificial intelligence with two prominent US House lawmakers. 

California Democrat Ro Khanna said he and Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher will speak with the Twitter owner for about 45 minutes at 7 pm New York time. 

Also Read — Elon Musk calls out Mark Zuckerberg in latest attack as Twitter wages war against Threads

“I’ve known Elon for years,” Khanna, whose district includes Silicon Valley, said Tuesday. “We will be examining the potential benefits and downsides of AI.”

Gallagher, who chairs a committee focused on US competition with China, confirmed the event and said he considers Musk “the most prominent name associated with the AI pausers, those who are concerned about the existential risk and want to pause.” 

“I think that the consensus view in Congress or more broadly is that we sort of practically can’t pause,” Gallagher said. “I think thoughtfully engaging his camp makes sense.” 

The event comes as Congress steps up its oversight of AI technologies. Senators held a closed-door briefing with top national security officials on their use and development. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Business News
Silicon Valley
Artificial Intelligence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

 