Ex-ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar held in loan fraud case

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case

The case pertains to loans given to the Videocon Group

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 21:48 ist
Former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The CBI has arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012, officials said Friday.

The CBI had booked Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, they said.

It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing of the FIR in 2019.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chanda Kochhar
Deepak Kochhar
ICICI Bank
loan fraud
Videocon Group
Business News
India News
CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 