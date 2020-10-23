Flipkart to buy 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for Rs 1,500 crore

Walmart Inc's Flipkart will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for a 7.8% stake, the fashion apparel company said.

ABFRL said that it will use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and propel its growth ambition with renewed vigour. The company plans to scale-up its play in emerging high-growth fashion categories viz. innerwear/ athleisure, casual wear and ethnic wear, establishing these as the new engines of growth, the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, ABFRL is planning to accelerate the execution of its large-scale digital transformation strategy that will deepen its consumer connect and augment its backend capabilities. According to the company's statement, Flipkart’s technology prowess is likely to enhance ABFRL’s omni-channel capabilities, enriching customer experiences.

Through this partnership, the Flipkart Group aims at strengthening the range of brands offered on its ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Myntra.

“At the Flipkart Group, we are focused on building new partnerships that will help us meet the demands of the discerning Indian consumer who seek quality and value. Through this partnership with ABFRL, we will work towards making available a wide range of products for fashion-conscious consumers across different retail formats across the country. We look forward to working with ABFRL and its well established and comprehensive fashion and retail infrastructure as we address the promising opportunity of the apparel industry in India,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said.