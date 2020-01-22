FMCG growth continues to slow, recovery expected in this quarter: Nielsen

The value growth of India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector slowed for the fifth straight quarter, registering a growth of 6.6% as against 15.7% in the year-ago quarter and down from 7.3% in the last quarter. According to Nielsen, this was on account of multiple
Volumes grew 3.5% against 11.9% in the year-ago quarter, price-led expansion stood at 3.1% compared with 3.8% a year ago, Nielsen said. Online sales saw a growth of 53%.
On a yearly basis, the report suggests that after two years of double-digit growth, FMCG growth slowed down to single-digit in 2019. In the calendar year 2019, FMCG witnessed 9.2% growth (excluding E-Commerce) down from 13.5% in the previous calendar year. It said that the growth was dampened by a drop in volume growth to 5.8% from 10.5% in 2018, while the price-led growth is sustained at 3.4%.
For the full year, slow growth was led by the rural market - and growth slipped to nearly half of the previous year, from 16.2% in 2018 to 8.8% in 2019.
The report also said that 45% of the slowdown is led by small players
However, the report says that the market is expected to grow 9-10% in the January-December period, matching the expansion rate in 2019 on the back of a bottoming out of the rural slowdown
Another interesting insight was that traditional trade, the highest contributing channel to FMCG
Rural India, housing nearly three-fourths of the country's population and contributing to 36% to overall FMCG spend
In terms of regions, it would appear that the West zone has borne a bigger brunt of falling growth figures. The West Zone saw 4.6% value growth, down from a huge 15% in Q4’18 and 6.3% in the last quarter. The slowdown was led by shrinkage in volume growth, which was flat at 1.1% in Q4’19, down from 11% in Q4’18. Meanwhile, the South contributing 25% to the overall FMCG market managed to hold its own, registering a modest uptick in growth of 11% in Q4'19, up from 10.8% in the same quarter last year.