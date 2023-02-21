G20 dignitaries to discuss inflation, debt, digital infra during the week

Digital public infrastructure, timely climate change financing, sustainable cities of tomorrow and policy consensus on crypto assets - these are some of the items on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations (FMCBG), which will be spread over three sessions between February 24-25 in Bengaluru.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Dr Shaktikanta Das are slated to jointly chair the meeting.

The first FMCBG meeting will be preceded by a second meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) on February 22, set to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

The organisers expect more than 70 delegations and more than 500 delegates, including ministers, governors and senior officers, from G20 member countries, as well as invitee countries and international organisations, informed Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, in a press conference on Tuesday.

Other themes for deliberation include sustainable development goals, strengthening multilateral development banks, digitisation of economies and global macroeconomic issues, including inflation.

Talking about debt troubles of developing nations, Chief Economic Advisor V A Nageswaran said, “ the discussions would be both, about handling them before they arise and after they arise”.

Three seminars to discuss digital public infrastructure, policy consensus on crypto assets and interconnectedness of payments systems, are also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the two events, Seth revealed.

Cultural programmes, a visit to the Indian Institute of Science and multiple bilateral meetings are other items on the menu of the mega summit.