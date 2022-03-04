Gas prices soar to record highs on Ukraine crisis

Europe and UK gas prices hit record highs Friday and crude oil rallied, as Ukraine's invasion by key producer Russia continued to stoke supply fears.

Europe reference Dutch TTF gas price struck 213.895 euros per megawatt hour in afternoon deals and UK gas hit 508.80 pence per therm.

Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Europe's London Brent North Sea crude shot 4.7 per cent higher to $115.63, having surged to a 2012 peak close to $120 on Thursday.

US benchmark oil West Texas Intermediate soared 5.5 per cent to $113.54 per barrel on Friday, one day after touching a 2008 pinnacle at $116.57.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: