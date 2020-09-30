General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail

Global equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Industries's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

This investment will value Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore.

General Atlantic’s investment will translate into a 0.84% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, RIL said in a statement.

This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

