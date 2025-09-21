Menu
Live-in nanny assaults 4-yr-old girl, flees with valuables in Bengaluru

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on September 5. The complainant told the police that they were assigned Sabina after they sought services from the portal bookmybai.com.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 20:50 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 20:50 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

