Gold subdued as investors brace for Powell's speech

Gold prices dipped on Friday, with investors largely focusing on the Jackson Hole symposium for insights into the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance to curb inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,752.50 per ounce by 0747 GMT, but was up 0.3 per cent so far for the week. US gold futures was 0.4 per cent lower at $1,764.60.

Intermittent dips in an otherwise resilient dollar put the greenback-priced bullion on track for a weekly gain. The dollar index hovered near one-month highs, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields firmed. "If Fed reiterates the fact that inflation is a top priority and will continue hiking until inflation is formally under control ... if they continue to be hawkish we could see fresh downside resuming for gold," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech is due at 1400 GMT on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming in the United States. Investors will closely watch for any clues on how aggressively the Fed will continue tightening monetary policy, and for indications on a potential change of strategy in case of an economic slowdown. While gold is considered a safe investment during times of economic volatility, interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"I think Powell's going to hint that bringing down inflation will probably require a trade off, in other words we'll have to take an economic hit ... This is going to be good for gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Interest rate futures now imply a 60 per cent chance of a 75 basis-point Fed hike at the September policy meet. Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $19.21 per ounce, and palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $2,140.33. Both are set for a weekly gain. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $881.94, but is down for a second straight week.