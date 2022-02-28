Government appoints former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson

The government on Monday appointed former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator. She has replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term has come to an end.
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Buch's appointment for an initial period of three years, sources said.
