Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Government appoints former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson

This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 17:01 ist
Newly-appointed Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. Credit: LinkedIn/madhabi-puri-buch

The government on Monday appointed former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator. She has replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term has come to an end.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Buch's appointment for an initial period of three years, sources said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sebi
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

 