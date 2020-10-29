Government makes packaging of food grains in jute bags mandatory

Packaging of food grains in jute bags made mandatory

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In order to help the jute industry, the government on Thursday decided that 100 per cent food grains and 20 per cent sugar will be mandatorily packaged in jute bags.

A decision to extend the norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials was taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters about the meeting.

The decision, he said, will benefit about 4 lakh workers engaged in the jute sector along with thousands of farmers.

Jute is primarily grown in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

