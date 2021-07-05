Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft ecommerce rules till August 5

The government on Monday extended till August 5 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

Earlier, the last date for public comments on the draft ecommerce rules was July 6.

"It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/suggestions on the draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by August 5, 2021," a government notice said.

At a meeting organised by the consumer affairs ministry on July 3, many ecommerce players had requested the government to extend the July 6 deadline for submitting comments.

On June 21, the ministry had released draft ecommerce rules under which it banned fraudulent flash sale and mis-selling of goods and services on ecommerce platforms.

Appointment of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among other key amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

The government also proposed registration of every ecommerce entity which intends to operate in India with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The proposed amendments also included e-commerce entities requiring to provide information not later than 72 hours of the receipt of an order from a government agency for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under any law.

According to research firm CUTS International, many consumer organisations have felt that draft ecommerce rules should stick to only consumer-facing issues.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were first notified in July last year. Their violation attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.