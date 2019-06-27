Govt may bring back estate tax

Estate tax, which was abolished in India in 1985, could be brought back by the Modi government in the name of enhancing transparency in tax administration and checking concentration of wealth in the hands of a few.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may propose the idea in her maiden Union Budget to be presented on July 5. The revenue generated through the tax, also known as inheritance tax in India, could be used for the social sector programmes.

Estate tax is levied on the value of the property when it is passed onto heirs upon the owner’s death.

“The minister may propose an idea and the estate tax could form part of the Direct Taxes Code as the government is working on widening its scope. It will, however, not be as harsh as it was prior to 1986,” an official privy to the development told DH.

Earlier, people who inherited property were taxed at a whopping 85%.

In its new avatar, the tax rate could be much lower and may be set according to international standards. The US and the UK tax an estate at 40% while in France the tax ranges from 5% to 60%, with several slabs in between.

An exemption may be worked out on the value of the property up to Rs 2.5 cr under the new estate levy.

Another tax which could return is on cash withdrawals above Rs 10 or Rs 15 lakh per annum from banks.